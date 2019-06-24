Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Illinois governor plans to sign recreational marijuana bill

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker plans to make Illinois the nation’s 11th state to legalize recreational marijuana use.

The Democrat has scheduled a bill-signing ceremony Tuesday morning in Chicago. His staff listed the event on his schedule released late Monday night.

The law would allow residents to purchase and possess up to 1 ounce (30 grams) of usable marijuana at a time. Nonresidents could have 15 grams. Up to five privately home-grown plants would be allowed for personal use, but only for patients approved for the existing medical marijuana program.

Ten states and the District of Columbia allow recreational use. Legislation to legalize it in New York and New Jersey this spring fizzled. Discussions in Pennsylvania never got off the ground.

Pritzker campaigned on legalization.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park remains closed after heavy June snow
Covering Colorado

Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park remains closed after heavy June snow

9:20 pm
News 5 Investigates: Life-saving medicine getting trashed instead of going to people who can’t afford it
News5 Investigates

News 5 Investigates: Life-saving medicine getting trashed instead of going to people who can’t afford it

8:26 pm
Missing at-risk adult located
Covering Colorado

Missing at-risk adult located

8:24 pm
Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park remains closed after heavy June snow
Covering Colorado

Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park remains closed after heavy June snow

News 5 Investigates: Life-saving medicine getting trashed instead of going to people who can’t afford it
News5 Investigates

News 5 Investigates: Life-saving medicine getting trashed instead of going to people who can’t afford it

Missing at-risk adult located
Covering Colorado

Missing at-risk adult located

Scroll to top
Skip to content