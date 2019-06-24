Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Illinois governor plans to sign recreational marijuana bill

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The governor of Illinois plans to make the state the 11th in the nation to legalize recreational marijuana use.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker has scheduled a legislation-signing ceremony Tuesday morning in Chicago. His staff listed the event on his schedule released late Monday night.

The law would allow residents to purchase and possess up to 1 ounce (30 grams) of usable marijuana at a time. Nonresidents could have 15 grams. Up to five privately home-grown plants would be allowed for personal use, but only for patients approved for the existing medical marijuana program.

Ten states and the District of Columbia allow recreational use. Legislation to legalize it in New York and New Jersey this spring fizzled. Discussions in Pennsylvania never got off the ground.

Pritzker, a Democrat, campaigned on legalization.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Roundabout project coming to Ivywild neighborhood next month
Covering Colorado

Roundabout project coming to Ivywild neighborhood next month

10:03 pm
Pueblo City Council approves animal shelter contract
Covering Colorado

Pueblo City Council approves animal shelter contract

10:03 pm
News 5 Investigates: Life-saving medicine getting trashed instead of going to people who can’t afford it
News5 Investigates

News 5 Investigates: Life-saving medicine getting trashed instead of going to people who can’t afford it

9:26 pm
Roundabout project coming to Ivywild neighborhood next month
Covering Colorado

Roundabout project coming to Ivywild neighborhood next month

Pueblo City Council approves animal shelter contract
Covering Colorado

Pueblo City Council approves animal shelter contract

News 5 Investigates: Life-saving medicine getting trashed instead of going to people who can’t afford it
News5 Investigates

News 5 Investigates: Life-saving medicine getting trashed instead of going to people who can’t afford it

Scroll to top
Skip to content