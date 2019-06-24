Helsinki, Mueller shadowing upcoming Trump, Putin meeting

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin (POO’-tihn) plan to meet later this week while they’re attending an international summit in Japan — the latest chapter in a personal relationship full of questions and contradictions.

Even as Trump places a premium on establishing close ties with Putin, his own government has increased sanctions and other pressures on Moscow.

The Group of 20 summit in Osaka will be their first meeting since special counsel Robert Mueller ended his investigation with no finding the Trump campaign conspired with Russia.

Putin has denied Russia meddled in the 2016 U.S. election to help Trump win, even though Mueller uncovered extensive evidence to the contrary.

Iran seems certain to be one of the topics for Trump and Putin.