Hearings slated for container ship crew after drug seizure

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Detention hearings are scheduled in Philadelphia for six crew members of a Swiss-owned container ship following the seizure of more than 35,000 pounds, or more than 15,800 kilograms, of cocaine.

The six crew members of the MSC Gayane are scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Monday detention hearings on charges of conspiracy to possess cocaine aboard a ship.

Authorities said they boarded the ship about a week ago for a routine screening but detected anomalies while examining seven shipping containers.

They said the drugs found on the vessel, which was sailing under a Liberian flag, had an estimated street value of $1.1 billion.

Associated Press

Associated Press

