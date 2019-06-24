Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Former Arkansas lawmaker changing plea in corruption case

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A former Arkansas lawmaker who is also the governor’s nephew is changing his plea to federal charges he spent thousands of dollars in campaign funds on trips, groceries and other personal expenses.

A notice for a change of plea hearing was filed Monday for former Sen. Jeremy Hutchinson, who pleaded not guilty in September and had been seeking to have the charges against him dismissed. Hutchinson’s attorney declined to comment. The hearing is set for noon Tuesday.

Hutchinson was charged with eight counts of wire fraud and four counts of filing false tax returns. He was charged in a separate case in April with accepting bribes in exchange for helping a Missouri nonprofit.

Hutchinson is the son of former U.S. Sen. Tim Hutchinson and the nephew of Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

Associated Press

