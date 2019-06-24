Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Expert: Stabbing by Navy SEAL could have killed prisoner

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A pathologist has testified at a Navy SEAL’s murder trial that a wounded Islamic State militant could have died from a stabbing described by other witnesses.

Dr. Frank Sheridan on Monday declined to offer a cause of death because information was lacking.

Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher is charged with fatally stabbing the young prisoner in Iraq and has pleaded not guilty.

Two fellow SEALs say Gallagher stabbed the militant after treating his injuries from an airstrike.

A medic stunned the court last week by confessing to killing the victim by plugging his breathing tube. Corey Scott says the boy would’ve survived the stabbing if he hadn’t killed him.

Sheridan based his testimony on other witnesses and video of the patient before the stabbing.

Associated Press

