Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Ex-White House aide to answer written questions for Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Judiciary Committee says former White House aide Annie Donaldson won’t appear for a scheduled deposition because she is in her third trimester of pregnancy.

The committee says she will instead answer written questions.

Donaldson is a former aide to former White House Counsel Donald McGahn and appears frequently in special counsel Robert Mueller’s report. She took frequent notes about what was happening in the White House as President Donald Trump reacted to the unfolding Russia probe.

The committee had subpoenaed Donaldson to appear for a closed-door interview Monday as part of its investigation into obstruction of justice. Instead, the panel said Donaldson will appear in person after November 1 and will provide written answers within a week of receiving them.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
This week could bring the first 90 degree temperature of the year Colorado Springs and Denver
Covering Colorado

This week could bring the first 90 degree temperature of the year Colorado Springs and Denver

10:15 am
Trail Ridge Road still closed after heavy snow last weekend
Colorado Living

Trail Ridge Road still closed after heavy snow last weekend

9:25 am
Baby formula sold at Walmart recalled due to ‘metal foreign matter’
News

Baby formula sold at Walmart recalled due to ‘metal foreign matter’

8:34 am
This week could bring the first 90 degree temperature of the year Colorado Springs and Denver
Covering Colorado

This week could bring the first 90 degree temperature of the year Colorado Springs and Denver

Trail Ridge Road still closed after heavy snow last weekend
Colorado Living

Trail Ridge Road still closed after heavy snow last weekend

Baby formula sold at Walmart recalled due to ‘metal foreign matter’
News

Baby formula sold at Walmart recalled due to ‘metal foreign matter’

Scroll to top
Skip to content