Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Eldorado buying Caesars in $17.3B cash-and-stock deal

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Eldorado Resorts is buying Caesars in a cash-and-stock deal valued at $17.3 billion, creating a casino giant.

The deal Monday puts about 60 casinos and resorts in 16 states under a single name.

Eldorado will pay $8.40 per share in cash and 0.0899 shares of Eldorado stock for each Caesars share, or $12.75 per share.

The combined business will be called Caesars and its shares will be traded on the Nasdaq stock market.

Shareholders of Eldorado Resorts Inc. will hold about 51% of the company’s outstanding stock, with Caesars Entertainment Inc. shareholders holding the remaining and 49%.

The deal is targeted to close in the first half of next year if approved by gaming regulators and shareholders.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Krystal Kenney to appear in court for review hearing
Covering Colorado

Krystal Kenney to appear in court for review hearing

5:48 am
Warm air returns to kick off the first full week of Summer
Weather

Warm air returns to kick off the first full week of Summer

5:47 am
Iran issues new threat of downing more U.S. drones
News

Iran issues new threat of downing more U.S. drones

4:43 am
Krystal Kenney to appear in court for review hearing
Covering Colorado

Krystal Kenney to appear in court for review hearing

Warm air returns to kick off the first full week of Summer
Weather

Warm air returns to kick off the first full week of Summer

Iran issues new threat of downing more U.S. drones
News

Iran issues new threat of downing more U.S. drones

Scroll to top
Skip to content