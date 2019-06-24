Defense to question investigator in case against Navy SEAL

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Defense lawyers for a decorated Navy SEAL charged with war crimes are expected to grill the lead investigator in the case.

Gallagher’s lawyers contend that Joseph Warpinski, a special agent with the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, helped create a “false narrative” against his client by using phony information from frightened witnesses or inaccurately reporting what they said.

Warpinksi was scheduled to resume the witness stand Tuesday in the San Diego court-martial of Gallagher, who’s pleaded not guilty to murder and attempted murder.

Fellow SEALs have testified that he stabbed an Islamic State fighter and wounded two civilians in Iraq. But a SEAL who said he saw Gallagher stab the prisoner said he actually killed the boy to spare him later torture and lingering death by Iraqi forces.

Brian Melley reported from Los Angeles.