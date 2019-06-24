Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Court hearing to be held in Maryland newspaper shooting case

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A pretrial hearing is scheduled in the case of a man charged with fatally gunning down five people at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Maryland.

The hearing before Anne Arundel County Circuit Court Judge Laura Ripken is set for Tuesday in Annapolis.

Attorneys for the defense and the prosecution are expected to argue about what information they will be required to share with each other before the trial of Jarrod Ramos begins in November.

Ramos, 39, is charged with first-degree murder in the June 28, 2018, shooting deaths of Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, Rebecca Smith, Wendi Winters and John McNamara.

His lawyers have filed pleas of not guilty and not criminally responsible , Maryland’s version of an insanity defense. Police say they captured Ramos hiding under a desk after the shooting.

Associated Press

