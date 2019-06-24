Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Bookmaker gives $50K from copyright suit to writing class

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — A bookmaker that accused a rival of copying its sports betting guide almost word-for-word is getting in a sarcastic jab by donating part of a lawsuit settlement to a New Jersey college — for creative writing courses.

William Hill settled a lawsuit in January it had brought against rival bookmaker FanDuel that alleged FanDuel had copied William Hill’s own betting guide.

On Thursday, William Hill will donate $50,000 to Rutgers University-Newark’s master of fine arts program in creative writing.

William Hill, FanDuel and DraftKings are among the major players vying for dominance in New Jersey’s rapidly growing sports betting market.

