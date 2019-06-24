Blurred lines: Trump’s UN choice and her coal magnate spouse

WASHINGTON (AP) — A year and a half ago, an email went out from senior EPA officials to Kelly Craft, the U.S. ambassador to Canada, following up questions she’d had about a funding matter. But the email the EPA got back wasn’t from the ambassador but her husband. That was coal magnate Joseph Craft, a wealthy GOP donor who had been taking part in a press by the coal industry for regulatory relief from the EPA.

The blurring of roles — and email accounts — since she began representing the U.S. is raising questions as senators consider Craft’s nomination as America’s ambassador to the United Nations.

The U.N. position would give her a prime seat at international talks to fight climate change, in part by encouraging limits on the burning of coal.