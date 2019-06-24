Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Autopsy: Multiple wounds killed naked teen shot by police

EDMOND, Okla. (AP) — A preliminary autopsy report says an unarmed, black teenager who was naked when suburban Oklahoma City police shot him died of multiple gunshot wounds.

The report released Monday doesn’t specify how many times Edmond police shot 17-year-old Isaiah Lewis or whether he had consumed drugs or alcohol. District Attorney David Prater has said he’s seeking a toxicology report in weighing charges.

Police declined to comment on the report. They say they shot Lewis April 29 after a stun gun didn’t work and he attacked two officers after breaking into a house. Police said they later found drug paraphernalia Lewis had tossed.

The officers are on paid leave.

Attorneys for Lewis’ parents have filed a civil rights lawsuit against the city and police. They haven’t returned phone calls seeking comment.

Associated Press

