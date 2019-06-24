Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Anti-ICE graffiti painted on Michigan GOP headquarters

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Anti-government graffiti was painted on the Michigan Republican Party headquarters amid debate over a possible nationwide immigration sweep to deport people living the country illegally.

State party officials say they discovered the graffiti, which included an expletive and the acronym “ICE” for Immigration and Customs Enforcement, on the front of the Lansing building Saturday evening. They reported it to Lansing police, who say it’s believed to have been painted early Saturday.

The Michigan Republican Party says the vandalism may have been a personal attack on Chairwoman Laura Cox, who served a portion of her career as an ICE agent. She posted Sunday on Twitter about the vandalism, saying she and her staff won’t be intimidated by the “criminal act.”

Police are soliciting tips from the public in the investigation.

Associated Press

