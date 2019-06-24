Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

85 arrested in human trafficking sting

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Florida say they’ve arrested 85 people in a monthslong human trafficking sting.

The Tampa Bay Times reports that Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister announced the arrests Monday.

Officials say “Operation Trade Secrets” began at the outset of the year, focusing on hotels, motels, spas, massage parlors, strip clubs, adult bookstores and other activities.

Chronister says one of the people arrested was a sex trafficker, while others face charges such as prostitution, child pornography and voyeurism.

Florida had the third-most calls last year to the National Human Trafficking Hotline.

Human trafficking is a particular concern for Tampa, which will host the Super Bowl in 2021. The FBI netted 169 arrests in a sex trafficking sting around Atlanta during this year’s NFL championship game.

___

Information from: Tampa Bay Times (St. Petersburg, Fla.), http://www.tampabay.com.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Judge reschedules Kenney hearing until after Frazee trial
Covering Colorado

Judge reschedules Kenney hearing until after Frazee trial

3:06 pm
Bernie Sanders rolls out plant to cancel all student debt
News

Bernie Sanders rolls out plant to cancel all student debt

3:03 pm
11-year-old killed in Saturday’s crash on Academy Blvd. and Pace Drive
Covering Colorado

11-year-old killed in Saturday’s crash on Academy Blvd. and Pace Drive

2:50 pm
Judge reschedules Kenney hearing until after Frazee trial
Covering Colorado

Judge reschedules Kenney hearing until after Frazee trial

Bernie Sanders rolls out plant to cancel all student debt
News

Bernie Sanders rolls out plant to cancel all student debt

11-year-old killed in Saturday’s crash on Academy Blvd. and Pace Drive
Covering Colorado

11-year-old killed in Saturday’s crash on Academy Blvd. and Pace Drive

Scroll to top
Skip to content