Trump’s popularity could be tested if Sanders seeks office

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Press secretary Sarah Sanders seems to be in an enviable position as she leaves the White House for a possible run for governor in her home state of Arkansas.

She has the tacit endorsement of a president popular in the state and political connections that go back to her dad Mike Huckabee’s 10 ½ years as governor.

Sanders hasn’t ruled out the possibility of a run for public office when she returns to Arkansas later this summer.

Other White House officials who left have remained in the public eye by writing books and hitting the lecture circuit, but none has made a high-profile run for office. A Sanders candidacy could test whether President Donald Trump and questions about his administration’s credibility are political liabilities, even in solidly Republican states.