Trump won’t say if he’ll ask FBI to probe Khashoggi killing

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump isn’t saying whether he’ll direct the FBI to investigate the death of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi (jah-MAHL’ khahr-SHOHK’-jee).

Trump does not answer directly when asked on NBC’s “Meet the Press” whether he’ll allow the FBI to examine the slaying of the Saudi Arabian journalist. In the interview taped last week and broadcast Sunday, Trump says Khashoggi’s killing has been “heavily investigated.”

Khashoggi was killed, and believed to have been dismembered, inside a Saudi consulate in Turkey by Saudi agents on Oct. 2. His remains have never been found.

Both Saudi Arabia and Turkey have investigated. Last week, an independent U.N. report found “credible evidence” to warrant further investigation into the possible role of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Khashoggi’s writings criticized the Saudi royal family.

