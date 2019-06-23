Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Santa Anita season ends after 30 horse deaths, trainer ban

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — Santa Anita’s troubled racing season has come to a close after the deaths of 30 horses at the Southern California track rattled the industry and led to Hall of Fame trainer Jerry Hollendorfer being banned when four of his horses were among the casualties.

There were no incidents during morning training hours or in the 10 races Sunday.

About 20 protesters briefly toted signs outside an entrance to the track, calling attention to the deaths and condemning the sport.

Hollendorfer had two horses entered to run closing day, but they, along with two others Saturday, were scratched by track stewards on the recommendation of a special panel convened to review horses’ medical, training and racing history.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Multiple fatalities following charter bus crash on I-25 north of Pueblo
Covering Colorado

Multiple fatalities following charter bus crash on I-25 north of Pueblo

3:56 pm
Ready for Summer?…It’s Headed Our Way!
News

Ready for Summer?…It’s Headed Our Way!

3:41 pm
2 die in Gunnison River accidents
Covering Colorado

2 die in Gunnison River accidents

3:08 pm
Multiple fatalities following charter bus crash on I-25 north of Pueblo
Covering Colorado

Multiple fatalities following charter bus crash on I-25 north of Pueblo

Ready for Summer?…It’s Headed Our Way!
News

Ready for Summer?…It’s Headed Our Way!

2 die in Gunnison River accidents
Covering Colorado

2 die in Gunnison River accidents

Scroll to top
Skip to content