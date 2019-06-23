Report: US must communicate better with hostage families

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new report says the United States must do a better job communicating with families of American hostages held overseas.

That includes telling “hard truths” to loved ones about the chances for rescue and clarifying the government’s position on ransom payments to captors.

The report also says hostages who make it home need more support and that Americans unlawfully detained by foreign governments should get the attention as hostages held by terror groups.

The study from the James W. Foley Legacy Foundation is the first non-government review of changes to the hostage recovery process enacted by the Obama administration and left in place by President Donald Trump.

The 2015 actions established an intra-government fusion cell that works on hostage cases and a State Department presidential envoy to handle diplomatic negotiations.