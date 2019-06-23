Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Report: US must communicate better with hostage families

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new report says the United States must do a better job communicating with families of American hostages held overseas.

That includes telling “hard truths” to loved ones about the chances for rescue and clarifying the government’s position on ransom payments to captors.

The report also says hostages who make it home need more support and that Americans unlawfully detained by foreign governments should get the attention as hostages held by terror groups.

The study from the James W. Foley Legacy Foundation is the first non-government review of changes to the hostage recovery process enacted by the Obama administration and left in place by President Donald Trump.

The 2015 actions established an intra-government fusion cell that works on hostage cases and a State Department presidential envoy to handle diplomatic negotiations.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Colorado bison herd growing much faster than expected
Covering Colorado

Colorado bison herd growing much faster than expected

3:44 pm
Ready for Summer?…It’s Headed Our Way!
News

Ready for Summer?…It’s Headed Our Way!

3:41 pm
Multiple fatalities following charter bus crash on I-25 north of Pueblo
Covering Colorado

Multiple fatalities following charter bus crash on I-25 north of Pueblo

3:25 pm
Colorado bison herd growing much faster than expected
Covering Colorado

Colorado bison herd growing much faster than expected

Ready for Summer?…It’s Headed Our Way!
News

Ready for Summer?…It’s Headed Our Way!

Multiple fatalities following charter bus crash on I-25 north of Pueblo
Covering Colorado

Multiple fatalities following charter bus crash on I-25 north of Pueblo

Scroll to top
Skip to content