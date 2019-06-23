Regional divide opens up in sports betting legislation

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (AP) — A review of sports betting legislation by The Associated Press shows a regional divide has opened as states decide whether to expand their gambling options.

By year’s end, legalization is possible in a dozen states in the Northeast and Midwest. But most states in the Deep South and far West are staying on the sidelines, at least for now.

State lawmakers are weighing the benefits of a slight boost in state revenue and the ability to add consumer protections against concerns about the morality of allowing another form of gambling.

Sorting out complex business interests and opposition from some casino-operating tribes also has emerged as thorny challenges.

In a ruling last year, the U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way for every state to legalize sports betting.