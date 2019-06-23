Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Police make arrest in killing of Louisiana postal worker

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — Police in northern Louisiana said a man has been arrested for shooting and killing a postal worker.

Shreveport police said Saturday that 32-year-old Michael Gentry is being held in the city jail on one count of second degree murder.

Bond was set at $250,000.

Investigators believe Gentry shot 52-year-old Antonio Williams as he was bringing mail to the home.

Investigators said there does not appear to have been a dispute between the two men prior to the shooting.

Williams was shot in his upper body. He was taken to a nearby hospital but died a short time later.

Shreveport police said the U.S. Postal Inspection Service; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives; the FBI; and the Drug Enforcement Administration were involved in the investigation.

Associated Press

