Nebraska slowly rolls out voter-approved Medicaid expansion

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska officials are laying the groundwork for the state’s voter-approved Medicaid expansion program, but many people who will eventually qualify now face a long and difficult wait.

About 90,000 low-income Nebraska residents who will get new Medicaid coverage must wait until the expansion’s launch date of October 2020. That’s nearly two years after voters approved the expansion.

Officials with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services say they understand the situation is hard for people, including many who suffer from chronic health problems. However, they say they’re working as fast as possible and that the expansion is a monumental task.

Some lawmakers who support Medicaid expansion say state officials proposed a needlessly complex system with burdensome requirements.

Associated Press

