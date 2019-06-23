Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Milwaukee man charged in death of 5-year-old who found gun

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Authorities say a Milwaukee man has been charged in the death a 5-year-old boy who found a gun and killed himself.

Court documents released Sunday by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office show 25-year-old Michael Moore is charged with neglecting a child resulting in death. Moore faces up to 25 years in prison.

Police say the child’s mother said she woke up to the sound of gunfire Tuesday and found her dead son in the living room.

Moore told police he carries a firearm everywhere, except for work. He said that on June 17, he put the loaded gun on a living room shelf. Police say Moore admitted a child could have reached the gun by climbing on a couch under the shelf.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether Moore had an attorney.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Colorado bison herd growing much faster than expected
Covering Colorado

Colorado bison herd growing much faster than expected

2:14 pm
Colorado man loses hunting privileges over wildlife violations
Covering Colorado

Colorado man loses hunting privileges over wildlife violations

1:41 pm
Family says Beth Chapman of bounty hunting fame in medically-induced coma
News

Family says Beth Chapman of bounty hunting fame in medically-induced coma

1:21 pm
Colorado bison herd growing much faster than expected
Covering Colorado

Colorado bison herd growing much faster than expected

Colorado man loses hunting privileges over wildlife violations
Covering Colorado

Colorado man loses hunting privileges over wildlife violations

Family says Beth Chapman of bounty hunting fame in medically-induced coma
News

Family says Beth Chapman of bounty hunting fame in medically-induced coma

Scroll to top
Skip to content