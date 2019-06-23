Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Dave Bartholomew, co-wrote ‘Ain’t That a Shame,” dies at 100

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Dave Bartholomew, a giant of New Orleans music and a rock n’ roll pioneer who with Fats Domino co-wrote and produced such classics as “Ain’t That a Shame,” ”I’m Walkin,'” and “Let the Four Winds Blow,” has died. He was 100 years old.

Bartholomew, a member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, died Sunday at a hospital in a New Orleans suburb.

His eldest son, Dave Bartholomew Jr., confirmed the news to The Associated Press, saying: “Daddy was 100 years and six months old. It was just that time.”

A trumpet player since childhood and a bandleader and arranger before World War II, Bartholomew befriended Domino in the late 1940s and collaborated with the singer-piano player on dozens of hits that captured Domino’s good-natured appeal, made him one of rock’s earliest stars, and New Orleans a center for popular music.

