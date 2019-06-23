Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Closing arguments set for missing Chinese scholar case

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Closing arguments are set for the federal death penalty trial of a former University of Illinois doctoral student charged with kidnapping and killing a 26-year-old visiting scholar from China.

Monday’s closings follow a week and a half of testimony. If jurors convict Brendt Christensen, they must then decide whether he should be sentenced to die for beating Yingying Zhang to death with a baseball bat in 2017. The penalty phase could last weeks.

Defense attorneys began the trial by admitting Christensen killed Zhang. It’s part of a strategy to try to persuade jurors to spare Christensen’s life.

The case is being closely followed in China and by Chinese students in the U.S.

Champaign-based University of Illinois has more than 5,000 Chinese students, among the largest enrollments in the nation.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Colorado bison herd growing much faster than expected
Covering Colorado

Colorado bison herd growing much faster than expected

3:44 pm
Ready for Summer?…It’s Headed Our Way!
News

Ready for Summer?…It’s Headed Our Way!

3:41 pm
Multiple fatalities following charter bus crash on I-25 north of Pueblo
Covering Colorado

Multiple fatalities following charter bus crash on I-25 north of Pueblo

3:25 pm
Colorado bison herd growing much faster than expected
Covering Colorado

Colorado bison herd growing much faster than expected

Ready for Summer?…It’s Headed Our Way!
News

Ready for Summer?…It’s Headed Our Way!

Multiple fatalities following charter bus crash on I-25 north of Pueblo
Covering Colorado

Multiple fatalities following charter bus crash on I-25 north of Pueblo

Scroll to top
Skip to content