BET Awards to honor Nipsey Hussle; Cardi, Lil Nas to perform

Nipsey Hussle, the late rapper who was a respected and beloved community activist in South Los Angeles, will be honored at Sunday’s BET Awards with the Humanitarian Award.

The posthumous award will be presented at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater.

Hussle, who is also nominated for best hip-hop artist, was shot to death on March 31 outside his South Los Angeles clothing store in what police said was a personal dispute.

Cardi B is the leading nominee at the BET Awards with seven. She is scheduled to perform Sunday, as will Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus, Migos, H.E.R., Lizzo, Lil Baby and Meek Mill.

John Legend, DJ Khaled and YG will pay tribute to Hussle with a performance. Actress Regina Hall will host the ceremony.