Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Average US price of gas drops 11 cents per gallon to $2.73

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline dropped 11 cents per gallon (3.8 liters) over the past two weeks, to $2.73.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says Sunday that lower crude oil prices contributed to the drop at the pump. Oil prices rose last week, however, because of tensions between the United States and Iran, as well as following the Federal Reserve signal of a potential interest rate cut.

The price is 22 cents lower than what it was a year ago.

The highest average price in the nation is $3.78 a gallon in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The lowest average is $2.17 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The average price of diesel fell by 6 cents since June 7, to $3.06.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Colorado bison herd growing much faster than expected
Covering Colorado

Colorado bison herd growing much faster than expected

2:14 pm
Colorado man loses hunting privileges over wildlife violations
Covering Colorado

Colorado man loses hunting privileges over wildlife violations

1:41 pm
Family says Beth Chapman of bounty hunting fame in medically-induced coma
News

Family says Beth Chapman of bounty hunting fame in medically-induced coma

1:21 pm
Colorado bison herd growing much faster than expected
Covering Colorado

Colorado bison herd growing much faster than expected

Colorado man loses hunting privileges over wildlife violations
Covering Colorado

Colorado man loses hunting privileges over wildlife violations

Family says Beth Chapman of bounty hunting fame in medically-induced coma
News

Family says Beth Chapman of bounty hunting fame in medically-induced coma

Scroll to top
Skip to content