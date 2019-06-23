Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
A retail rainbow: Vendors mark LGBTQ Pride on sales racks

NEW YORK (AP) — For Pride month, retailers across the country are selling goods and services celebrating LGBTQ culture.

They range from Macy’s same-sex wedding registries to digital billboards in New York’s Times Square beaming apparel sold in shops below.

In some cases, proceeds are going to organizations helping LGBTQ youths and others fighting for the rights of non-heterosexuals.

But the game-changing scene is in America’s more conservative areas.

Stephen Macias is the Los Angeles-based head of diversity at a global publicity firm. He says he was bullied as a boy at a mall in Fresno, California.

He says that now stores there are competing with their Pride displays.

