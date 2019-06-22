Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Reporter once jailed for refusing to disclose source dies

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Jim Taricani (teh-ruh-KAH’-nee), an award-winning TV reporter who exposed corruption and served a federal sentence for refusing to disclose a source, has died. He was 69.

His friend, Dyana Koelsch (kelsh), says in a statement that Taricani died at home on Friday. She didn’t list the cause.

Taricani, a Connecticut native, covered Rhode Island for 40 years, 32 of them at WJAR-TV.

He was convicted in 2004 of criminal contempt for refusing to reveal the source of a secret FBI videotape that showed a city official taking a bribe. He spent four months in home confinement, and became a vocal advocate of a federal shield law that would protect journalists from having to reveal sources.

When he retired in 2014, he said protecting a source is “part of the job.”

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Sleeping black bear found in Missoula, Montana home
News

Sleeping black bear found in Missoula, Montana home

11:52 am
Snowfall totals in Colorado high country as of Saturday afternoon
Covering Colorado

Snowfall totals in Colorado high country as of Saturday afternoon

11:42 am
Showers and thunderstorms will be widespread Saturday, with cooler temperatures
News

Showers and thunderstorms will be widespread Saturday, with cooler temperatures

8:29 am
Sleeping black bear found in Missoula, Montana home
News

Sleeping black bear found in Missoula, Montana home

Snowfall totals in Colorado high country as of Saturday afternoon
Covering Colorado

Snowfall totals in Colorado high country as of Saturday afternoon

Showers and thunderstorms will be widespread Saturday, with cooler temperatures
News

Showers and thunderstorms will be widespread Saturday, with cooler temperatures

Scroll to top
Skip to content