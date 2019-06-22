Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Police: Man dead after police-involved shooting

PHOENIX, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland say a man is dead after at least one officer fired a gun while responding to an emergency call.

Baltimore County Police said on Twitter that authorities received a call about a man with a weapon Saturday morning.

Police said officers responding to the call saw a suspect come out of the front door of a house with a gun. Police say at least one officer fired a service weapon, but officials didn’t elaborate on whether that shot hit the suspect.

Police add the man retreated back into the house where he was later found dead. They say a handgun was found beside him.

Police did not immediately identify the man or the officers involved.

Associated Press

