Police identify US postal worker shot to death in Louisiana

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A coroner’s office has identified the U.S. postal worker shot to death in Louisiana on Saturday morning.

A release from the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office says 52-year-old Antonio Williams was shot while making deliveries in a residential area of Shreveport, around 11 a.m.

Police in the northern Louisiana city say the man was shot in the upper body multiple times and was taken to a hospital, where he died. Police identified Williams using fingerprint comparison. An autopsy has been ordered.

Police were questioning several witnesses, and the Shreveport Times reported that a postal inspector also was investigating.

A U.S. Postal Service spokesman did not immediately respond to questions from The Associated Press.

Associated Press

Associated Press

