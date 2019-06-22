Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

PHOTO GALLERY: A selection of pictures from the past week

Here’s your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week’s gallery includes Summer Solstice celebrants at Stonehenge; anti-government demonstrations in Tblisi, Georgia, and a couple performing the Chilean national dance in Santiago.

___

This gallery contains photos from the week of June 15-21, 2019.

See the latest AP photo galleries: https://apimagesblog.com

___

Follow AP photographers on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP/lists/ap-photographers

Follow AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com

___

This gallery was produced by Patrick Sison in New York.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
One person dead in traffic accident on Voyager Parkway and Ridgeline Drive
Covering Colorado

One person dead in traffic accident on Voyager Parkway and Ridgeline Drive

12:49 am
Summer childcare being paid with credit cards, survey says
Covering Colorado

Summer childcare being paid with credit cards, survey says

10:41 pm
El Paso County Sheriff’s sergeant battling stage 4 cancer, fundraiser happening this weekend
Covering Colorado

El Paso County Sheriff’s sergeant battling stage 4 cancer, fundraiser happening this weekend

10:25 pm
One person dead in traffic accident on Voyager Parkway and Ridgeline Drive
Covering Colorado

One person dead in traffic accident on Voyager Parkway and Ridgeline Drive

Summer childcare being paid with credit cards, survey says
Covering Colorado

Summer childcare being paid with credit cards, survey says

El Paso County Sheriff’s sergeant battling stage 4 cancer, fundraiser happening this weekend
Covering Colorado

El Paso County Sheriff’s sergeant battling stage 4 cancer, fundraiser happening this weekend

Scroll to top
Skip to content