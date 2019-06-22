Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Greek Orthodox church in US gets 1st new leader in 20 years

NEW YORK (AP) — The Greek Orthodox church of the United States has installed its first new leader in 20 years.

Archbishop Elpidophoros was enthroned Saturday in an elaborate ceremony at the Cathedral of the Holy Trinity in New York City.

He is a lifelong European whose top priority is completing construction of a shrine linked to the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

New York is the national headquarters for the denomination of 1.5 million members spread across the U.S.

The 20-year tenure of the previous archbishop was complicated by financial controversies related to construction of the St. Nicholas National Shrine next to the World Trade Center memorial plaza in lower Manhattan.

The new church is intended to replace a tiny Greek Orthodox church obliterated in the attacks.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Snowfall totals in Colorado high country as of Saturday afternoon
Covering Colorado

Snowfall totals in Colorado high country as of Saturday afternoon

11:42 am
Showers and thunderstorms will be widespread Saturday, with cooler temperatures
News

Showers and thunderstorms will be widespread Saturday, with cooler temperatures

8:29 am
CSPD investigating stabbing that left one injured
Covering Colorado

CSPD investigating stabbing that left one injured

8:16 am
Snowfall totals in Colorado high country as of Saturday afternoon
Covering Colorado

Snowfall totals in Colorado high country as of Saturday afternoon

Showers and thunderstorms will be widespread Saturday, with cooler temperatures
News

Showers and thunderstorms will be widespread Saturday, with cooler temperatures

CSPD investigating stabbing that left one injured
Covering Colorado

CSPD investigating stabbing that left one injured

Scroll to top
Skip to content