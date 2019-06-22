Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Florida woman charged with giving husband’s guns to police

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida woman who claimed her husband tried to run her down with a car is facing charges herself for taking guns from his apartment.

Lakeland Police say 32-year-old Courtney Irby is charged with armed burglary and grand theft. An arrest affidavit says Irby knew her husband Joseph Irby had weapons, so she took them and turned them over to police.

The affidavit says Courtney Irby admitted taking the weapons and that her husband sought to press charges.

The Ledger reports the couple was divorcing. Court records show Courtney Irby applied for a temporary injunction against her husband.

Jail records show Joseph Irby is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon in the car incident. It’s not clear if he has a lawyer.

___

Information from: The Ledger (Lakeland, Fla.), http://www.theledger.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

