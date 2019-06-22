Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Bikers, military vets mourn 7 killed in rural highway crash

RANDOLPH, N.H. (AP) — Motorcyclists and military veterans are mourning seven members of a motorcycle club that includes Marines and their spouses who were killed in a collision with a pickup truck on a rural highway.

Authorities say they may begin publicly identifying victims of Friday’s crash in remote northern New Hampshire as early as Sunday. In addition to the seven dead, state police say three others were hospitalized. Two have since been released.

Investigators identified the driver of the pickup truck as Volodoymyr Zhukovskyy, a 23-year-old employee of a Massachusetts transportation company. Authorities say he has not been charged, but haven’t addressed details on his whereabouts.

New Hampshire State Police Col. Chris Wagner called the crash “one of the worst tragic incidents” investigated in New Hampshire.

___

Whittle reported from Portland, Maine. Associated Press writer David Sharp in Portland contributed to this report.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
One person killed after motorized bike struck on Academy
Covering Colorado

One person killed after motorized bike struck on Academy

10:54 pm
Witnesses describe ‘traumatic’ scene of hospital shooting
Covering Colorado

Witnesses describe ‘traumatic’ scene of hospital shooting

9:40 pm
Police: Officer shot in ambush had no chance of survival
News

Police: Officer shot in ambush had no chance of survival

9:00 pm
One person killed after motorized bike struck on Academy
Covering Colorado

One person killed after motorized bike struck on Academy

Witnesses describe ‘traumatic’ scene of hospital shooting
Covering Colorado

Witnesses describe ‘traumatic’ scene of hospital shooting

Police: Officer shot in ambush had no chance of survival
News

Police: Officer shot in ambush had no chance of survival

Scroll to top
Skip to content