Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

7 dead, 3 hurt in fiery crash between truck, motorcycles

RANDOLPH, N.H. (AP) — Authorities in New Hampshire say seven people have been killed in a crash between a pickup truck and several motorcycles on a rural highway.

State police said that a 2016 Dodge 2500 pickup truck collided with the riders on U.S. 2 in Randolph Friday evening. Officials said additional details would be provided as they investigate the deadly collision. The pickup was on fire when emergency crews arrived.

Witnesses described a “devastating” scene as bystanders tried to help riders that were peppered along the highway.

State police said two additional people were transported to the Androscoggin Valley Hospital and one was airlifted to Maine Medical. Police said they could not provide the identities of the dead until next of kin have been notified.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
One person dead in traffic accident on Voyager Parkway and Ridgeline Drive
Covering Colorado

One person dead in traffic accident on Voyager Parkway and Ridgeline Drive

12:49 am
Summer childcare being paid with credit cards, survey says
Covering Colorado

Summer childcare being paid with credit cards, survey says

10:41 pm
El Paso County Sheriff’s sergeant battling stage 4 cancer, fundraiser happening this weekend
Covering Colorado

El Paso County Sheriff’s sergeant battling stage 4 cancer, fundraiser happening this weekend

10:25 pm
One person dead in traffic accident on Voyager Parkway and Ridgeline Drive
Covering Colorado

One person dead in traffic accident on Voyager Parkway and Ridgeline Drive

Summer childcare being paid with credit cards, survey says
Covering Colorado

Summer childcare being paid with credit cards, survey says

El Paso County Sheriff’s sergeant battling stage 4 cancer, fundraiser happening this weekend
Covering Colorado

El Paso County Sheriff’s sergeant battling stage 4 cancer, fundraiser happening this weekend

Scroll to top
Skip to content