Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Trump, lawmakers gather for White House picnic on tense day

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is playing host to members of Congress and their families at the annual White House congressional picnic after a tense 24 hours involving Iran.

Trump did not mention Iran’s downing of a U.S. drone or the retaliatory strikes he scrapped. Rather, he focused on legislation that passed during his watch and on the state of the economy.

Trump says the crowd was blessed to be gathered during “a truly exciting time in America, in American history.”

The White House says about 200 lawmakers were expected to attend.

Trump canceled last year’s picnic as lawmakers and the White House struggled over immigration. He said then the “timing doesn’t feel right.”

Trump put a happier face on events Friday, saying “so many great things are happening for our country.”

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Columbine survivor joins group fundraising to arm teachers
News

Columbine survivor joins group fundraising to arm teachers

6:55 pm
High water year for Royal Gorge Whitewater Festival
News

High water year for Royal Gorge Whitewater Festival

6:28 pm
Wet and cool this weekend before some Summer heat next week!
Weather

Wet and cool this weekend before some Summer heat next week!

5:53 pm
Columbine survivor joins group fundraising to arm teachers
News

Columbine survivor joins group fundraising to arm teachers

High water year for Royal Gorge Whitewater Festival
News

High water year for Royal Gorge Whitewater Festival

Wet and cool this weekend before some Summer heat next week!
Weather

Wet and cool this weekend before some Summer heat next week!

Scroll to top
Skip to content