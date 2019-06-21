Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Things going to dogs at ugly canine competition

Things are starting to get ugly in the picturesque California town of Petaluma.

Indeed, the place will go to the dogs when the winner of what’s being billed as the World’s Ugliest Dog Contest is announced Friday night.

Nineteen contestants featuring droopy tongues, bowed legs, perpetually confused looks and other strange attributes are going nose-to-nose in the annual competition.

Most competitors were previously abandoned or rescued from kill shelters in the U.S.

First they’ll walk the red carpet and preen for adoring fans at Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds in the heart of Northern California wine country.

The winner gets $1,500, a trophy the size of a Rottweiler, and a future appearance on the “Today” show.

Publicist Cindy Gentry says the competition is about bringing attention to the needs of rescue dogs.

Associated Press

Winter Weather advisory in effect for parts of Colorado’s high country
Winter Weather advisory in effect for parts of Colorado’s high country

Holocaust survivor killed in hit-and-run crash in Los Angeles
Holocaust survivor killed in hit-and-run crash in Los Angeles

WATCH LIVE: Celebration of Life for Trooper William Modén, killed in I-70 crash
WATCH LIVE: Celebration of Life for Trooper William Modén, killed in I-70 crash

