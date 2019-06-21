Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Thief steals crown of Ms. Wheelchair New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A crown belonging to Ms. Wheelchair New Mexico was stolen just days before a national competition.

KOB-TV reports that Irene Delgado says someone broke into her car in Santa Fe and took the crown.

Delgado is set to compete in the Ms. Wheelchair America competition in Little Rock, Arkansas, during the week of July 1.

The contest seeks to educate and advocate for people with disabilities.

Delgado says she left the crown in her car overnight because she needed to wear it at an out-of-town event the next day.

No arrests have been made.

M&J Bridal Boutique in Santa Fe announced it was donating a new crown for Delgado.

___

Information from: KOB-TV, http://www.kob.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Winter Weather advisory in effect for parts of Colorado’s high country
Colorado Living

Winter Weather advisory in effect for parts of Colorado’s high country

10:27 am
Holocaust survivor killed in hit-and-run crash in Los Angeles
News

Holocaust survivor killed in hit-and-run crash in Los Angeles

9:53 am
WATCH LIVE: Celebration of Life for Trooper William Modén, killed in I-70 crash
Covering Colorado

WATCH LIVE: Celebration of Life for Trooper William Modén, killed in I-70 crash

8:59 am
Winter Weather advisory in effect for parts of Colorado’s high country
Colorado Living

Winter Weather advisory in effect for parts of Colorado’s high country

Holocaust survivor killed in hit-and-run crash in Los Angeles
News

Holocaust survivor killed in hit-and-run crash in Los Angeles

WATCH LIVE: Celebration of Life for Trooper William Modén, killed in I-70 crash
Covering Colorado

WATCH LIVE: Celebration of Life for Trooper William Modén, killed in I-70 crash

Scroll to top
Skip to content