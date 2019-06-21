Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Texas officer killed in exchange of gunfire with suspect

MISSION, Texas (AP) — A Texas police officer has been shot and killed in an exchange of gunfire with a man whose mother notified police after her son fired at her car.

Mission police Chief Robert Dominguez says Cpl. Jose Luis Espericueta died at a hospital Thursday night after being shot by the 33-year-old suspect.

Dominguez told reporters Friday that the woman waved down a passing officer to notify police of her son’s behavior. Espericueta and other officers later found the suspect walking along a road.

The man fled but then turned and fired at the officers, striking the corporal. The suspect was shot multiple times and later died at a hospital.

Espericueta, a 13-year veteran of the department, was married with two children.

Mission is in far south Texas, just west of McAllen.

Associated Press

