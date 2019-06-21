Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Queens DA race emerges as battleground for liberal Democrats

NEW YORK (AP) — The race for district attorney of the New York City borough of Queens is shaping up as a battle between moderate Democrats and the left wing of the party.

Six candidates are competing in the June 25 Democratic primary. The winner will be strongly favored to win a November general election to succeed longtime District Attorney Richard Brown, who died last month.

Queens Borough President Melinda Katz was an early favorite in the race, with backing from Gov. Andrew Cuomo. But insurgent Tiffany Caban (Cah-BAHN’) has been gaining momentum.

The 31-year-old public defender has racked up recent endorsements from Queens Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders.

Many see the race as a test of Ocasio-Cortez’s influence.

Associated Press

Associated Press

