Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Prosecution rests case in Chinese scholar’s slaying trial

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Federal prosecutors have rested their case in the trial of a former University of Illinois student who could get the death penalty if convicted of killing a scholar from China.

Brendt Christensen’s lawyers called his ex-wife as a witness Friday. Michelle Zortman told jurors that Christensen showed her a blood stain on a mattress and claimed it was from a bloody nose.

The 29-year-old Christensen is accused of luring Yingying Zhang into his car in 2017 and killing her at his apartment. Prosecutors say she was raped, choked and stabbed. Her body hasn’t been found.

Christensen’s lawyers told jurors that he killed the 26-year-old Zhang, but they dispute some details about why he did it. They’re hoping they can persuade the jury to reject a death sentence if he’s convicted.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Winter Weather advisory in effect for parts of Colorado’s high country
Colorado Living

Winter Weather advisory in effect for parts of Colorado’s high country

10:27 am
Holocaust survivor killed in hit-and-run crash in Los Angeles
News

Holocaust survivor killed in hit-and-run crash in Los Angeles

9:53 am
WATCH LIVE: Celebration of Life for Trooper William Modén, killed in I-70 crash
Covering Colorado

WATCH LIVE: Celebration of Life for Trooper William Modén, killed in I-70 crash

8:59 am
Winter Weather advisory in effect for parts of Colorado’s high country
Colorado Living

Winter Weather advisory in effect for parts of Colorado’s high country

Holocaust survivor killed in hit-and-run crash in Los Angeles
News

Holocaust survivor killed in hit-and-run crash in Los Angeles

WATCH LIVE: Celebration of Life for Trooper William Modén, killed in I-70 crash
Covering Colorado

WATCH LIVE: Celebration of Life for Trooper William Modén, killed in I-70 crash

Scroll to top
Skip to content