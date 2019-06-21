Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Police: Worker finds suspected fentanyl in ice cream freezer

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Routine maintenance on a South Carolina convenience store’s ice cream freezer reportedly turned up a hidden stash of what authorities believe is the deadly synthetic opioid fentanyl.

Authorities say a maintenance worker found aluminum foil pieces containing an “unknown substance” at a Circle K in Summerville last week. Investigators are running tests to determine whether the white squares found are fentanyl. The painkiller is considered to be up to 100 times stronger than morphine and is frequently blamed for overdose deaths.

News outlets report the vendor told police he frequently finds drugs in convenience store freezers.

Associated Press

