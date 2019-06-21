Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Motorcycles, pickup crash; witness describes it as horrific

RANDOLPH, N.H. (AP) — Police are at the scene of a crash involving motorcycles and a pickup truck on a New Hampshire highway.

State police declined to release details Friday evening about the crash on U.S. 2 in Randolph. But witnesses described a horrific scene.

Rich Wallingford is the owner of a nearby inn. He says he saw several bodies covered with blankets, motorcycles scattered on the pavement, and a damaged pickup and trailer.

He says “it’s a very sad night.”

The New Hampshire Department of Transportation warned the entire stretch of highway was closed Friday evening.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
High water year for Royal Gorge Whitewater Festival
News

High water year for Royal Gorge Whitewater Festival

6:28 pm
Wet and cool this weekend before some Summer heat next week!
Weather

Wet and cool this weekend before some Summer heat next week!

5:53 pm
Woman dies in rafting accident in southwest Colorado
AP - Colorado News

Woman dies in rafting accident in southwest Colorado

5:34 pm
High water year for Royal Gorge Whitewater Festival
News

High water year for Royal Gorge Whitewater Festival

Wet and cool this weekend before some Summer heat next week!
Weather

Wet and cool this weekend before some Summer heat next week!

Woman dies in rafting accident in southwest Colorado
AP - Colorado News

Woman dies in rafting accident in southwest Colorado

Scroll to top
Skip to content