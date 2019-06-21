Militia threat shuts down Oregon Statehouse amid walkout

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Capitol will be closed Saturday over a “possible militia threat” from right-wing protesters amid a walkout by Republican lawmakers over landmark climate change legislation.

Republican senators fled the Legislature — and some, the state — earlier this week to deny majority Democrats votes to take up the climate bill, which would dramatically reduce fossil fuel emissions by 2050. It would be the nation’s second program of its kind after California.

Gov. Kate Brown dispatched state police to round up rogue lawmakers, but none appeared in the Capitol and the stalemate seemed destined for a third day with a week left in the legislative session.

Some Republicans were set to protest inside the Capitol on Saturday when lawmakers were present, and anti-government groups threatened to join, prompting the statehouse shutdown.

