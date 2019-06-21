Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Michigan man convicted in 2 killings gets 2nd life sentence

CENTREVILLE, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan man already serving life in prison for a woman’s killing has now been given a second life sentence without the chance of parole for the slaying of his ex-wife’s husband.

WOOD-TV reports that Zachary Patten received the additional punishment Friday. He was convicted of first-degree murder and other charges last month in the July 2017 death of Shane Richardson at a home in southwestern Michigan’s Florence Township.

Earlier on the same day, the Portage man killed Graciela Portillo-Esparza at a mobile home park in Kalamazoo County. The mother of four was shot after stepping between Patten and her brother, Oscar Portillo, who were arguing. Oscar Portillo at the time was the ex-boyfriend of Patten’s girlfriend.

Patten was arrested in South Bend, Indiana. He was found guilty of first-degree murder last year for Portillo-Esparza’s death.

Information from: WOOD-TV, http://www.woodtv.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

