Lawsuit: Abusive husband freed from jail to attack wife

EUPORA, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi woman says a sheriff repeatedly freed her abusive husband from jail on weekends, when he tried to run her over, beat her unconscious and then drenched her body with sulfuric acid.

Felicia Robinson’s medical care since last year’s acid attack has cost nearly $900,000. Her federal lawsuit filed Monday accuses Webster County, former Sheriff Tim Mitchell and a former dispatcher of negligence.

Robinson says Mitchell should not have allowed her husband, Daren Patterson, to be freed on weekends to terrorize her. She says Patterson ultimately poured “Liquid Fire” drain cleaner on her, burning her face, neck, chest, arms, and leg. Mitchell resigned after being charged with a dozen felonies involving guns, drugs and sex with inmates.

County officials didn’t immediately return a call from The Associated Press Friday.

