Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Justices: Proof needed that person knew he couldn’t have gun

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says prosecutors must prove that people charged with violating federal gun laws knew they were not allowed to have a weapon. The government says the decision could affect thousands of prosecutions of convicted criminals who are barred from having a gun.

The court ruled 7-2 Friday in the case of a foreign student from the United Arab Emirates who took target practice at a Florida shooting range even though he had stopped attending classes and was in the United States illegally. He was prosecuted under a law that bars people who are in the country illegally from having guns.

Prosecutors never proved he knew he couldn’t have a gun.

The same law is also an important tool to keep guns away from convicted criminals.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Holocaust survivor killed in hit-and-run crash in Los Angeles
News

Holocaust survivor killed in hit-and-run crash in Los Angeles

9:53 am
WATCH LIVE: Procession and funeral for Trooper William Modén, killed in I-70 crash
Covering Colorado

WATCH LIVE: Procession and funeral for Trooper William Modén, killed in I-70 crash

8:59 am
Dairy Queen offering free ice cream cone with purchase Friday for those that download chain’s app
News

Dairy Queen offering free ice cream cone with purchase Friday for those that download chain’s app

8:37 am
Holocaust survivor killed in hit-and-run crash in Los Angeles
News

Holocaust survivor killed in hit-and-run crash in Los Angeles

WATCH LIVE: Procession and funeral for Trooper William Modén, killed in I-70 crash
Covering Colorado

WATCH LIVE: Procession and funeral for Trooper William Modén, killed in I-70 crash

Dairy Queen offering free ice cream cone with purchase Friday for those that download chain’s app
News

Dairy Queen offering free ice cream cone with purchase Friday for those that download chain’s app

Scroll to top
Skip to content