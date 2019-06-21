Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Iran exiles tied to top Trump advisers demand regime change

WASHINGTON (AP) — Members of an Iranian exile group with ties to some of President Donald Trump’s top advisers are rallying for regime change in Iran.

The demonstration comes amid heightened tensions between the U.S. and Iran. Trump claimed Friday that he had approved but then called off military strikes against Iran to retaliate for Iran’s downing of a U.S. drone in the Persian Gulf.

Members of the Mujahedeen-e-Khalq were gathering Friday in front of the State Department to demand the removal of Iran’s leadership. Protesters are expected to then march to the White House.

Known as the MEK, the controversial group has hosted Trump’s hawkish national security adviser John Bolton at previous events and the president’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani is a supporter.

Associated Press

