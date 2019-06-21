Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Diversion of customs agents slows Global Entry interviews

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration’s decision to shift some Customs and Border Protection agents to the southern border is leading the agency to cancel some interviews for the Global Entry traveler-screening program.

Travel-industry groups have expressed concern that the move will hurt Global Entry, which allows low-risk travelers who undergo an interview and background check to skip through customs more quickly when they arrive in the U.S.

Some Customs and Border Protection agents have been sent to help handle an influx of migrants at the border with Mexico.

The agency said in a statement Friday that as a result, it is temporarily reducing staff at Global Entry enrollment centers nationwide.

The agency said some scheduled appointments have been canceled, and it may be difficult to schedule interviews.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Cem Duzel thanks community for support during his recovery
Covering Colorado

Cem Duzel thanks community for support during his recovery

5:22 pm
Dutch Bros ends partnership with Oregon lobbying group
Covering Colorado

Dutch Bros ends partnership with Oregon lobbying group

4:41 pm
Railroad tracks in Calhan get a new life
Covering Colorado

Railroad tracks in Calhan get a new life

4:14 pm
Cem Duzel thanks community for support during his recovery
Covering Colorado

Cem Duzel thanks community for support during his recovery

Dutch Bros ends partnership with Oregon lobbying group
Covering Colorado

Dutch Bros ends partnership with Oregon lobbying group

Railroad tracks in Calhan get a new life
Covering Colorado

Railroad tracks in Calhan get a new life

Scroll to top
Skip to content